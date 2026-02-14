Milwaukee Weather- Mild and dry on Valentine's Day

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Patchy fog and frost in the morning with temps in the 20s.

A few more clouds for Valentine's Day with temperatures ranging from mid 40s lakeside to upper 40s inland.

A big warming trend on Sunday and Monday with temps back in the low to mid 50s.

Our next storm system moves in Tuesday night in to Wednesday with the chance for rain.

Today: 44° Lake. Morning fog then partly sunny.

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Patchy fog possible, mostly cloudy.

Low: 32°

Wind: S 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild.

High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 34° High: 56°

Wind: S 5-15

Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain at night.

AM Low: 35° High: 46°

Wind: E 10-25

Wednesday:Rain in the morning. Windy and mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 38° High: 53°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 33° High: 41°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

