Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and mild, rain next week

By
Published  February 13, 2026 4:39am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A broad southwest flow aloft will remain established across the Upper Midwest through midweek, maintaining a mild air mass over Wisconsin with highs running 5 to 15+ degrees above normal.
Weak disturbances brushing the U.S.–Canada border this weekend into Monday may drag a couple of weak fronts through, but limited moisture should keep conditions dry.
Monday looks to be the warmest day, with widespread 50s possible under a steady southwest wind, while lakeshore areas may stay cooler on southeast flow.
A more organized system ejecting from the Plains Tuesday will bring widespread rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday, with enough elevated instability for a few rumbles of thunder.

Today:    Sunny and mild.
High:     50°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  A few clouds. Fog forming around sunrise.
Low:      30°
Wind:     N  3-5

Saturday: AM fog possible then mostly sunny. Low 40s lakeside.
High:     48°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  50°
Wind:     NNW 5-10

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   34°                   High:  54°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Rain arriving late day and overnight.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  46°
Wind:     ESE 10-20

Wednesday: Light rain.
AM Low:   44°                   High:  54°
Wind:     SW 10-20
 

6-day planner

