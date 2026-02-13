Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and mild, rain next week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A broad southwest flow aloft will remain established across the Upper Midwest through midweek, maintaining a mild air mass over Wisconsin with highs running 5 to 15+ degrees above normal.
Weak disturbances brushing the U.S.–Canada border this weekend into Monday may drag a couple of weak fronts through, but limited moisture should keep conditions dry.
Monday looks to be the warmest day, with widespread 50s possible under a steady southwest wind, while lakeshore areas may stay cooler on southeast flow.
A more organized system ejecting from the Plains Tuesday will bring widespread rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday, with enough elevated instability for a few rumbles of thunder.
Today: Sunny and mild.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds. Fog forming around sunrise.
Low: 30°
Wind: N 3-5
Saturday: AM fog possible then mostly sunny. Low 40s lakeside.
High: 48°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 50°
Wind: NNW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 34° High: 54°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Rain arriving late day and overnight.
AM Low: 36° High: 46°
Wind: ESE 10-20
Wednesday: Light rain.
AM Low: 44° High: 54°
Wind: SW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.