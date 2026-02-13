Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and mild, rain next week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A broad southwest flow aloft will remain established across the Upper Midwest through midweek, maintaining a mild air mass over Wisconsin with highs running 5 to 15+ degrees above normal.

Weak disturbances brushing the U.S.–Canada border this weekend into Monday may drag a couple of weak fronts through, but limited moisture should keep conditions dry.

Monday looks to be the warmest day, with widespread 50s possible under a steady southwest wind, while lakeshore areas may stay cooler on southeast flow.

A more organized system ejecting from the Plains Tuesday will bring widespread rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday, with enough elevated instability for a few rumbles of thunder.

Today: Sunny and mild.

High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds. Fog forming around sunrise.

Low: 30°

Wind: N 3-5

Saturday: AM fog possible then mostly sunny. Low 40s lakeside.

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: NNW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 54°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Rain arriving late day and overnight.

AM Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Wednesday: Light rain.

AM Low: 44° High: 54°

Wind: SW 10-20



6-day planner

