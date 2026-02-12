Milwaukee Weather: Big warm up starts Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re heading into a stretch of February that feels a lot more like late March, with temperatures running 5 to 15 degrees above normal through the middle of next week.

A warm front nudges into southwest Wisconsin Thursday, creating a noticeable temperature split with milder temperatures inland and cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan thanks to southeasterly winds and lingering snowpack.

From Friday through Monday, persistent southwest flow keeps us dry and comfortably mild, with some inland spots potentially flirting with record highs. Any "cool down" over the weekend looks minor and short-lived.

Our next real weather maker arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the first decent chance for widespread rain and at this point, it looks like all liquid.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 36°

Wind: SE 5

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 28° High: 48°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 52°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 50°

Wind: SE 5-15

