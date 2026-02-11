Milwaukee Weather - Mostly sunny and slightly cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cooler temperatures Wednesday morning in the 20s with breezy winds.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with high temps in the middle 30s.

Friday into the weekend, a big warm-up is on the way! Temps will warm into the mid to upper 40s with potential 50s by early next week.

Precipitation chances look very low as a ridge of high pressure keeps the pattern calm.

Today: Mostly sunny. Blustery and cooler.

High: 34°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 20°

Wind: NW 5

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 35°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 27° High: 44°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 29° High: 46°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 33° High: 48°

Wind: W 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer.

AM Low: 34° High: 52°

Wind: S 5-10



