Milwaukee Weather: Mild and breezy, 40s this weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A mild, above-normal temperature pattern remains locked in through the week with highs largely in the 30s and low 40s across southern Wisconsin.
A cold front later Tuesday brings gusty northwest winds and low clouds, but limited cold air advection keeps temperatures above freezing and precipitation absent.
High pressure settles in Wednesday, allowing winds to ease and temperatures to rebound into the low to mid 30s. A weak, fast-moving shortwave may produce a narrow window for light, fluffy snow on Thursday.
The pattern trends drier and quieter into the weekend as the baroclinic zone shifts south, keeping any organized precipitation largely out of Wisconsin.
Today: Partly sunny, windy at times and seasonally mild.
High: 38°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 22°
Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 34°
Wind: NW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
AM Low: 22° High: 36°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 40°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 44°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 44°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
