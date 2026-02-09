Milwaukee Weather: Calm and mostly mild week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - This is a low-impact, mild February pattern with no major storms on the board.
Temperatures run above normal most days, with plenty of 30s and a few spots flirting with 40. A cold front Tuesday brings wind more than cold, and it keeps temperatures from rising much during the day.
Thursday offers a small window for light snow, but moisture and forcing look limited and many spots may miss out entirely.
High pressure takes over again to end the week, keeping things dry, quiet and seasonably mild for Wisconsin.
Today: Cloudy with a few afternoon peeks of sunshine.
High: 38°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 31°
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.
High: 40°
Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 22° High: 36°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow mostly west of Waukesha.
AM Low: 21° High: 34°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 22° High: 36°
Wind: E 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 38°
Wind: ESE 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.