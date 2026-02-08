Milwaukee Weather - Mostly cloudy skies and upper 20s today
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly cloudy Sunday with milder high temps in the upper 20s.
Light southerly winds Sunday night under mostly cloudy skies will keep temps in the low 20s.
Next week will consist of a lot of cloudy days with a mostly dry forecast. There is a slight chance for snow on Thursday.
Temperatures will warm above average next week. Mid to upper 30s with the chance of near 40F on Monday and Tuesday for some areas.
Today: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 21°
Wind: S 5
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.
High: 37°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Breezy.
AM Low: 32° High: 40°
Wind: NW 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 23° High: 34°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for snow.
AM Low: 23° High: 34°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 23° High: 36°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X