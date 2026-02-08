Milwaukee Weather - Mostly cloudy skies and upper 20s today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly cloudy Sunday with milder high temps in the upper 20s.

Light southerly winds Sunday night under mostly cloudy skies will keep temps in the low 20s.

Next week will consist of a lot of cloudy days with a mostly dry forecast. There is a slight chance for snow on Thursday.

Temperatures will warm above average next week. Mid to upper 30s with the chance of near 40F on Monday and Tuesday for some areas.

Today: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 21°

Wind: S 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.

High: 37°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Breezy.

AM Low: 32° High: 40°

Wind: NW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 23° High: 34°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for snow.

AM Low: 23° High: 34°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 23° High: 36°

Wind: SE 5-10

