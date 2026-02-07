Milwaukee Weather - Mostly sunny Saturday, snow returns tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cold Saturday morning with wind chills below zero. Mostly sunny start to the weekend with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the low 20s.

Chance of snow showers after 9PM Saturday into Sunday morning. Accumulation could be a dusting to 1" near the lake.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with slightly warmer temps into the upper 20s.

Temperatures continue to warm this week with upper 30s and near 40s Monday and Tuesday. Mid-30s back on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning. Increasing clouds. Chance of snow at night.

High: 21°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, snow showers.

Low: 16°

Wind: SE 3

Sunday: Chance morning snow then mostly cloudy.

High: 28°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer.

AM Low: 22° High: 37°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Breezy.

AM Low: 32° High: 40°

Wind: W 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 28° High: 36°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 35°

Wind: N 5-10

