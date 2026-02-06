Milwaukee Weather: AM Snow, falling PM temperatures

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is dealing with one more nuisance winter system early this morning with a quick burst of snow. Impacts are mostly travel-related, but early timing should help with the morning commute. Snow moves out after 8am. Temperatures stay mild early but fall behind the passing cold front mid-day into the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will reach the single digits in most areas. After today’s wind and colder air, the weekend stays mostly quiet, with only a low-confidence, low-impact clipper Saturday night.

The big pattern shift arrives early next week: a sustained warm-up, potentially pushing well into the 40s by Tuesday!

Today: Early morning snow the clearing and cooling rapidly.

High: 34°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clear and much colder.

Low: 7°

Wind: NNW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Chance for snow late at night.

High: 20°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for AM snow.

AM Low: 18° High: 30°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 23° High: 40°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 30° High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 28° High: 34°

Wind: NW 5-10







