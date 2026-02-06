Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: AM Snow, falling PM temperatures

Published  February 6, 2026 4:44am CST
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is dealing with one more nuisance winter system early this morning with a quick burst of snow. Impacts are mostly travel-related, but early timing should help with the morning commute. Snow moves out after 8am. Temperatures stay mild early but fall behind the passing cold front mid-day into the afternoon.  Overnight temperatures will reach the single digits in most areas. After today’s wind and colder air, the weekend stays mostly quiet, with only a low-confidence, low-impact clipper Saturday night.
The big pattern shift arrives early next week: a sustained warm-up, potentially pushing well into the 40s by Tuesday!

Today:    Early morning snow the clearing and cooling rapidly.
High:     34°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tonight:  Clear and much colder.
Low:      7°
Wind:     NNW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Chance for snow late at night.
High:     20°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Partly cloudy with a chance for AM snow.
AM Low:   18°                   High:  30°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

Monday:   Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   23°                   High:  40°
Wind:     W 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance of rain/snow.
AM Low:   30°                   High:  40°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow.
AM Low:   28°                   High:  34°
Wind:     NW 5-10



 

