Milwaukee Weather: AM Snow, falling PM temperatures
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is dealing with one more nuisance winter system early this morning with a quick burst of snow. Impacts are mostly travel-related, but early timing should help with the morning commute. Snow moves out after 8am. Temperatures stay mild early but fall behind the passing cold front mid-day into the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will reach the single digits in most areas. After today’s wind and colder air, the weekend stays mostly quiet, with only a low-confidence, low-impact clipper Saturday night.
The big pattern shift arrives early next week: a sustained warm-up, potentially pushing well into the 40s by Tuesday!
Today: Early morning snow the clearing and cooling rapidly.
High: 34°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Clear and much colder.
Low: 7°
Wind: NNW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Chance for snow late at night.
High: 20°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for AM snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 30°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 23° High: 40°
Wind: W 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain/snow.
AM Low: 30° High: 40°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow.
AM Low: 28° High: 34°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
