Milwaukee Weather: Light snow for the morning commute

By
Published  February 5, 2026 4:47am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is dealing with a "nickels-and-dimes" winter setup: light snow, slight chance of patchy freezing drizzle, and just enough warming and cooling to keep roads annoying.
No blockbuster storms, but multiple commute-impacting windows, plus a windy day Friday.
Then we flip to quieter weather, followed by a legit February warm-up that could flirt with 40° early next week.
Pattern turns more uncertain midweek next week with low-end precip chances returning by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Today:    Light snow. Less than 1" in most areas.
High:     32°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Tonight:  Cloudy. Light snow and possible wintry mix after midnight.
Low:      26°
Wind:     W  5-7

Friday:   AM Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle. Scattered PM snow showers. Windy. Falling PM temps.
High:     36°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Chance of light snow overnight.
AM Low:   6°                    High:  22°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy with a chance of early AM snow.
AM Low:   18°                   High:  32°
Wind:     S 5-10

Monday:   Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   22°                   High:  40°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  38°
Wind:     NW 5-15

 

