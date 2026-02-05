Milwaukee Weather: Light snow for the morning commute

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is dealing with a "nickels-and-dimes" winter setup: light snow, slight chance of patchy freezing drizzle, and just enough warming and cooling to keep roads annoying.

No blockbuster storms, but multiple commute-impacting windows, plus a windy day Friday.

Then we flip to quieter weather, followed by a legit February warm-up that could flirt with 40° early next week.

Pattern turns more uncertain midweek next week with low-end precip chances returning by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Today: Light snow. Less than 1" in most areas.

High: 32°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy. Light snow and possible wintry mix after midnight.

Low: 26°

Wind: W 5-7

Friday: AM Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle. Scattered PM snow showers. Windy. Falling PM temps.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Chance of light snow overnight.

AM Low: 6° High: 22°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of early AM snow.

AM Low: 18° High: 32°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 22° High: 40°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 32° High: 38°

Wind: NW 5-15





