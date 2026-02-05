Milwaukee Weather: Light snow for the morning commute
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is dealing with a "nickels-and-dimes" winter setup: light snow, slight chance of patchy freezing drizzle, and just enough warming and cooling to keep roads annoying.
No blockbuster storms, but multiple commute-impacting windows, plus a windy day Friday.
Then we flip to quieter weather, followed by a legit February warm-up that could flirt with 40° early next week.
Pattern turns more uncertain midweek next week with low-end precip chances returning by Tuesday or Wednesday.
Today: Light snow. Less than 1" in most areas.
High: 32°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Cloudy. Light snow and possible wintry mix after midnight.
Low: 26°
Wind: W 5-7
Friday: AM Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle. Scattered PM snow showers. Windy. Falling PM temps.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 15-25
Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Chance of light snow overnight.
AM Low: 6° High: 22°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of early AM snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 32°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 22° High: 40°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 32° High: 38°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
