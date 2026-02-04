Milwaukee Weather - Partly cloudy and cool
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly cloudy morning. Temperature colder inland (single digits) to low teens near the lake with a few flurries possible.
Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-20s.
Snow early Thursday with a mix of drizzle possible during the afternoon. Cloudy with high temps near freezing.
Snow may continue into early Friday morning. Totals 0.5" south to 1" north. Highs in the mid 30s early Friday, blustery with dropping temps in the afternoon.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 25°
Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 14°
Wind: SW 5
Thursday: Chance snow/mix. Warmer.
High: 32°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: AM snow/mix. Partly sunny, blustery but warmer. Dropping temperatures later in the day.
AM Low: 29° High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Partly sunny and colder.
AM Low: 7° High: 22°
Wind: N 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 18° High: 29°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 20° High: 37°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X