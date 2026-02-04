Milwaukee Weather - Partly cloudy and cool

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly cloudy morning. Temperature colder inland (single digits) to low teens near the lake with a few flurries possible.

Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-20s.

Snow early Thursday with a mix of drizzle possible during the afternoon. Cloudy with high temps near freezing.

Snow may continue into early Friday morning. Totals 0.5" south to 1" north. Highs in the mid 30s early Friday, blustery with dropping temps in the afternoon.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 25°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 14°

Wind: SW 5

Thursday: Chance snow/mix. Warmer.

High: 32°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: AM snow/mix. Partly sunny, blustery but warmer. Dropping temperatures later in the day.

AM Low: 29° High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny and colder.

AM Low: 7° High: 22°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 18° High: 29°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 20° High: 37°

Wind: SW 5-10

