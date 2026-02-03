Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cooler Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

High pressure controls the pattern through midweek, keeping southern Wisconsin dry with light winds, plenty of sun, highs in the 20s, and cold nights dipping into the single digits inland.

A weak front brushes the area Wednesday night into Thursday, with limited snow potential mainly north and west of the Milwaukee metro. Strong warm-air advection follows, pushing highs into the low to mid-30s Thursday and Friday.

The best chance for measurable precipitation arrives later Thursday into Friday, with thermal profiles supporting a possible rain–snow mix before colder air and gusty northwest winds move in.

An active clipper pattern persists into the weekend, with additional light snow chances Saturday night into Sunday while high temperatures remain in the 20s for the weekend.

Today: Sunny.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 7°

Wind: NW 3-5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 26°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow or a wintry mix. Warmer.

AM Low: 10° High: 32°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Early AM light snow or mix then partly sunny and mild.

AM Low: 26° High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of light snow overnight.

AM Low: 10° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 16° High: 28°

Wind: W 5-10

