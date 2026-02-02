Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Early freezing drizzle the partly sunny

Published  February 2, 2026 4:28am CST
Daily Forecast
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin starts the week under low clouds with patchy freezing drizzle or flurries early Monday, then turns dry with highs in the low to mid-20s.
A weak clipper may brush the Wisconsin–Illinois state line Monday night with flurries or a light dusting, though dry low levels should limit impacts.
Tuesday and Wednesday stay quiet under northwest flow aloft and surface high pressure.
A southwest flow develops Thursday into Friday ahead of the next system, pushing highs into the 30s and bringing a chance of light snow Thursday night into early Friday, with a brief mix not out of the question.

Today:    Early morning freezing drizzle or flurries, then partly sunny.
High:     28°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      12°
Wind:     N 3-7

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
High:     24°
Wind:     N 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   8°                    High:  26°
Wind:     WNW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny. Light snow possible starting late evening.
AM Low:   13°                   High:  32°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Friday:   Early morning light snow then partly cloudy.
AM Low:   26°                   High:  30°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   7°                    High:  20°
Wind:     NW 5-10

