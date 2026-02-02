Milwaukee Weather: Early freezing drizzle the partly sunny
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin starts the week under low clouds with patchy freezing drizzle or flurries early Monday, then turns dry with highs in the low to mid-20s.
A weak clipper may brush the Wisconsin–Illinois state line Monday night with flurries or a light dusting, though dry low levels should limit impacts.
Tuesday and Wednesday stay quiet under northwest flow aloft and surface high pressure.
A southwest flow develops Thursday into Friday ahead of the next system, pushing highs into the 30s and bringing a chance of light snow Thursday night into early Friday, with a brief mix not out of the question.
Today: Early morning freezing drizzle or flurries, then partly sunny.
High: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 12°
Wind: N 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 24°
Wind: N 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 8° High: 26°
Wind: WNW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny. Light snow possible starting late evening.
AM Low: 13° High: 32°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Early morning light snow then partly cloudy.
AM Low: 26° High: 30°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 7° High: 20°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.