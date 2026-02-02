Milwaukee Weather: Early freezing drizzle the partly sunny

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin starts the week under low clouds with patchy freezing drizzle or flurries early Monday, then turns dry with highs in the low to mid-20s.

A weak clipper may brush the Wisconsin–Illinois state line Monday night with flurries or a light dusting, though dry low levels should limit impacts.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay quiet under northwest flow aloft and surface high pressure.

A southwest flow develops Thursday into Friday ahead of the next system, pushing highs into the 30s and bringing a chance of light snow Thursday night into early Friday, with a brief mix not out of the question.

Today: Early morning freezing drizzle or flurries, then partly sunny.

High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 12°

Wind: N 3-7

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 24°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 8° High: 26°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny. Light snow possible starting late evening.

AM Low: 13° High: 32°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Early morning light snow then partly cloudy.

AM Low: 26° High: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 7° High: 20°

Wind: NW 5-10

