Milwaukee Weather: Temps back in the 20s, light snow possible near the lake tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy morning with temperatures in the teens. Light snow near the lake is possible today- 1" possible.

Highs on Saturday in the middle 20s. Skies will turn mostly clear Saturday night with temperatures falling into the single digits.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the middle 20s again. A clipper system could bring light snow Sunday night into early Monday. Amounts less than 1".

Temperatures remain in the 20s next week with the chance of seeing 30s by the end of the week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance snow lakeside.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.

Low: 8°

Wind: NW 5

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow at night.

High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy.

AM Low: 17° High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 14° High: 23°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 11° High: 25°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow at night.

AM Low: 12° High: 30°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media