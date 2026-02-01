Milwaukee Weather: Temps back in the 20s, light snow possible near the lake tonight
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Cloudy morning with temperatures in the teens. Light snow near the lake is possible today- 1" possible.
Highs on Saturday in the middle 20s. Skies will turn mostly clear Saturday night with temperatures falling into the single digits.
Partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the middle 20s again. A clipper system could bring light snow Sunday night into early Monday. Amounts less than 1".
Temperatures remain in the 20s next week with the chance of seeing 30s by the end of the week.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance snow lakeside.
High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.
Low: 8°
Wind: NW 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow at night.
High: 26°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly Cloudy.
AM Low: 17° High: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 14° High: 23°
Wind: N 5-10
Wednesday:Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 11° High: 25°
Wind: W 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow at night.
AM Low: 12° High: 30°
Wind: SW 5-10
