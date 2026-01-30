Milwaukee Weather: Lake effect snow Friday, warming weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Cold conditions continue, with wind chills in the negative teens early Friday morning.

Lake-effect snow is likely Friday, 1 to 2 inches are expected with localized higher totals if snow bands linger, while inland areas see lighter amounts.

Snow chances taper Friday night into Saturday, with partial sunshine and highs near 20 degrees on Saturday.

Another system brings light accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin late Sunday into Sunday night.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow likely, mainly near the lakeshore.

High: 18°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Lake effect snow possible.

Low: 9°

Wind: NNW 5-15

Saturday: Lake effect snow in the morning then clearing.

High: 24°

Wind: N 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Snow overnight.

AM Low: 8° High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Early morning light snow then becoming partly cloudy.

AM Low: 17° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

AM Low: 13° High: 28°

Wind: NW/NE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning.

AM Low: 20° High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

