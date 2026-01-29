Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cold Thursday, lake effect snow Friday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Quiet but cold weather holds through Thursday, with overnight wind chills dipping into the negative teens.
Attention then turns to lake-effect snow late Thursday night into Friday, with bands developing over Lake Michigan and periodically pushing onshore into lakeshore counties through Saturday afternoon.
Snowfall amounts hinge heavily on how long those bands stay inland, with 1 to 3 inches possible near the immediate lakeshore.
A separate system may bring more widespread snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across all of southern Wisconsin.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 14°
Wind: NW 3-7
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 4°
Wind: N 3-7
Friday: Partly cloudy. Periods of lake effect snow.
High: 18°
Wind: NNE 5-15
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Periods of lake effect snow.
AM Low: 10° High: 24°
Wind: N 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 9° High: 26°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance light snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 30°
Wind: W 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 16° High: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.