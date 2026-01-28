Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cold, weekend warm-up
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays mostly dry and quiet through Thursday, but bitter cold continues with wind chills below zero at night.
Highs today through Friday remain in the single digits to low teens, with weak winds helping a bit during the daytime.
Lake-effect snow chances increase late Thursday night into Friday and could linger into Saturday, mainly near Lake Michigan.
Snow amounts are uncertain, but a couple inches are possible if bands move inland and persist.
By Sunday into Monday, a clipper system may bring a more widespread round of snow with temperatures moderating slightly into the 20s.
Today: Mostly sunny. A few more clouds late afternoon. Breezy.
High: 14°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: -1°
Wind: NW 3-7
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 14°
Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Partly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible along SE shoreline.
AM Low: 6° High: 16°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible along SE shoreline.
AM Low: 8° High: 22°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Light snow late day into the overnight.
AM Low: 10° High: 26°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 16° High: 28°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
