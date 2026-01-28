Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cold, weekend warm-up

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays mostly dry and quiet through Thursday, but bitter cold continues with wind chills below zero at night.

Highs today through Friday remain in the single digits to low teens, with weak winds helping a bit during the daytime.

Lake-effect snow chances increase late Thursday night into Friday and could linger into Saturday, mainly near Lake Michigan.

Snow amounts are uncertain, but a couple inches are possible if bands move inland and persist.

By Sunday into Monday, a clipper system may bring a more widespread round of snow with temperatures moderating slightly into the 20s.

Today: Mostly sunny. A few more clouds late afternoon. Breezy.

High: 14°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: -1°

Wind: NW 3-7

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 14°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Partly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible along SE shoreline.

AM Low: 6° High: 16°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible along SE shoreline.

AM Low: 8° High: 22°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Light snow late day into the overnight.

AM Low: 10° High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 16° High: 28°

Wind: W 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media