Milwaukee Weather: Still cold with morning snow showers

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Cold air remains firmly in place through the work week, with highs in the upper single digits to teens and overnight lows near or below zero through Friday. Wind chills stay well below zero most nights but remain above advisory criteria.

Temperatures begin a slow rebound late Friday into Saturday as highs finally reach the 20s.

A brief chance for flurries or snow showers early today fades quickly, with dry weather dominating midweek. Lake effect snow is possible Friday night and parts of Saturday.

A weak system may approach late Sunday into Monday, but confidence remains low and any snow chances look limited.

Today: Scattered snow showers early then partly cloudy and windy.

High: 12°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 1°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

High: 14°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 2° High: 12°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lake effect snow possible along SE shoreline.

AM Low: 2° High: 16°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lake effect snow possible along SE shoreline.

AM Low: 8° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Light snow overnight into Monday morning.

AM Low: 10° High: 26°

Wind: NW 5-10



