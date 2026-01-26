Milwaukee Weather: Cold weather advisory
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Cold wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero linger through Monday morning, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect until noon. Temperatures slowly recover Monday afternoon and Tuesday, though highs stay well below average.
A weak cold front late Monday night into early Tuesday may bring a few flurries, but any snow amounts will be minimal.
From midweek into Friday, the pattern stays mostly dry, cold, and quiet with highs in the teens and overnight lows near zero.
By the weekend, temperatures finally moderate, with highs reaching the 20s.
Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cold.
High: 10°
Wind: WSW 5-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. A few flurries possible.
Low: 6°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday: Lingering early morning flurries the partly sunny. Cold and windy.
High: 14°
Wind: NW 10-20
Wednesday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 2° High: 14°
Wind: NW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 0° High: 16°
Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 4° High: 18°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 8° High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.