Milwaukee Weather: Cold weather advisory

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Cold wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero linger through Monday morning, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect until noon. Temperatures slowly recover Monday afternoon and Tuesday, though highs stay well below average.

A weak cold front late Monday night into early Tuesday may bring a few flurries, but any snow amounts will be minimal.

From midweek into Friday, the pattern stays mostly dry, cold, and quiet with highs in the teens and overnight lows near zero.

By the weekend, temperatures finally moderate, with highs reaching the 20s.

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cold.

High: 10°

Wind: WSW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. A few flurries possible.

Low: 6°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Lingering early morning flurries the partly sunny. Cold and windy.

High: 14°

Wind: NW 10-20

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 2° High: 14°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 0° High: 16°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 4° High: 18°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 8° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

