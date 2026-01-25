Milwaukee Weather: Snow on Sunday and cold on Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee counties until 3pm. Low visibility, slippery roads, and snow 2-4" (higher amounts near the lake) are favorable.

Snow moves back over the lake during the afternoon as the winds shift. Cloudy skies with high temps in the low teen. Wind chills remain sub-zero.

A cold weather advisory is issued from midnight until noon Monday. Wind chills as cold as -25F are possible.

Temperatures are slightly warmer next week in the teens. Sub-zero wind chills remain around daily. We could break this trend with warmer temps heading into next weekend.

Today: Chance of snow showers. Cold.

High: 12°

Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy and cold.

Low: -4°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

High: 10°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Chance of flurries. Windy and cold.

AM Low: 2° High: 11°

Wind: W 10-20

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: -1° High: 11°

Wind: W 5-15

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 0° High: 13°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer.

AM Low: 3° High: 17°

Wind: N 5-10



