Milwaukee Weather: Very cold weather remains with the chance of snow
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect until noon Saturday. Wind chills -10 to -30 during this time.
Partly cloudy skies Saturday with high temps in the low single digits with daytime wind chills -10 to 5F.
Watching the potential for lake effect snow Saturday night into Sunday, when snow may develop near Lake Michigan. Snow amounts remain uncertain and highly localized.
Next week stays cold overall with temperatures staying below average. An additional cold weather advisory may be needed Sunday night.
Today: Very cold. Partly cloudy. Wind chills -5 to -20 below.
High: 5°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Very cold. Slight chance of snow near the lake.
Low: 1°
Wind: N 5
Sunday: Chance of light snow. Cold.
High: 12°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: -4° High: 8°
Wind: W 10-15
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 3° High: 11°
Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday:Partly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 0° High: 12°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 2° High: 15°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X