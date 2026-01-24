Milwaukee Weather: Very cold weather remains with the chance of snow

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect until noon Saturday. Wind chills -10 to -30 during this time.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with high temps in the low single digits with daytime wind chills -10 to 5F.

Watching the potential for lake effect snow Saturday night into Sunday, when snow may develop near Lake Michigan. Snow amounts remain uncertain and highly localized.

Next week stays cold overall with temperatures staying below average. An additional cold weather advisory may be needed Sunday night.

Today: Very cold. Partly cloudy. Wind chills -5 to -20 below.

High: 5°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Very cold. Slight chance of snow near the lake.

Low: 1°

Wind: N 5

Sunday: Chance of light snow. Cold.

High: 12°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: -4° High: 8°

Wind: W 10-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 3° High: 11°

Wind: NW 10-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 0° High: 12°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 2° High: 15°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media