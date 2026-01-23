Milwaukee Weather: Dangerously cold Friday and Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Dangerously cold wind chills continue today into early Saturday, gradually easing but staying cold enough to require caution outdoors.

Winds relax Saturday afternoon as high pressure moves in, offering a brief break from the extreme conditions.

Attention then turns to Saturday night through Sunday, when snow may develop near Lake Michigan, especially in southeastern Wisconsin. Snow amounts remain uncertain and highly localized.

Next week stays cold overall, with only minor moderation Monday before another reinforcing cold front keeps temperatures below normal through midweek.

Today: Windy and extremely cold. Sunny. Wind Chill: -25 to -45 at times.

High: -6°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: A few clouds. Very cold.

Low: -14°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Very cold. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.

High: 6°

Wind: NW-NE 5-10

Sunday: Chance of light snow. Cold.

AM Low: 0° High: 14°

Wind: NE 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: -4° High: 10°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 5° High: 16°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny. Cold. Slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 1° High: 14°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media