Milwaukee Weather: Dangerously cold Friday and Saturday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
- Extreme Cold Warning until January 23, 01:00 PM CST
- Cold Weather Advisory in effect from January 23, 01:00 PM CST until January 24, 12:00 PM CST
MILWAUKEE - Dangerously cold wind chills continue today into early Saturday, gradually easing but staying cold enough to require caution outdoors.
Winds relax Saturday afternoon as high pressure moves in, offering a brief break from the extreme conditions.
Attention then turns to Saturday night through Sunday, when snow may develop near Lake Michigan, especially in southeastern Wisconsin. Snow amounts remain uncertain and highly localized.
Next week stays cold overall, with only minor moderation Monday before another reinforcing cold front keeps temperatures below normal through midweek.
Today: Windy and extremely cold. Sunny. Wind Chill: -25 to -45 at times.
High: -6°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: A few clouds. Very cold.
Low: -14°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Very cold. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.
High: 6°
Wind: NW-NE 5-10
Sunday: Chance of light snow. Cold.
AM Low: 0° High: 14°
Wind: NE 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: -4° High: 10°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 5° High: 16°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Wednesday:Partly sunny. Cold. Slight chance of light snow.
AM Low: 1° High: 14°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
