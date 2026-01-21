Milwaukee Weather: Light snow Wednesday, bitter cold Thursday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Winter Weather Advisory for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Co. until 6am Wednesday

Extreme Cold Watch for All of SE WI from Late Thursday Night until Noon on Friday for wind chills of -35 to -45 on Friday AM

Snow tapers off this morning, but another Arctic front brings brief, fast-moving snow showers late today and tonight, potentially reducing visibility during the evening commute.

Dangerous Arctic air settles in late Thursday night through Saturday morning, with wind chills dropping to 30 to 40 below zero at times. Cold conditions linger into early next week, though temperatures gradually moderate.

Today: Light snow early then a break before more snow in the later PM.

High: 24°

Wind: WSW 10-15

Tonight: Windy and cold. Light snow ending around midnight.

Low: 12°

Wind: WNW 10-25

Thursday: Early sun then more clouds. Windy.

High: 18°

Wind: W 10-25

Friday: Sunny & very cold. Wind Chill: -25 to -45 much of the day.

AM Low: -14° High: -6°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny and very cold. Wind Chill: -20 to -35 much of the day.

AM Low: -14° High: 2°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Chance of light now. Cold.

AM Low: -4° High: 12°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: -2° High: 14°

Wind: W 5-15



