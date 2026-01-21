Milwaukee Weather: Light snow Wednesday, bitter cold Thursday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Winter Weather Advisory for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Co. until 6am Wednesday
Extreme Cold Watch for All of SE WI from Late Thursday Night until Noon on Friday for wind chills of -35 to -45 on Friday AM
Snow tapers off this morning, but another Arctic front brings brief, fast-moving snow showers late today and tonight, potentially reducing visibility during the evening commute.
Dangerous Arctic air settles in late Thursday night through Saturday morning, with wind chills dropping to 30 to 40 below zero at times. Cold conditions linger into early next week, though temperatures gradually moderate.
Today: Light snow early then a break before more snow in the later PM.
High: 24°
Wind: WSW 10-15
Tonight: Windy and cold. Light snow ending around midnight.
Low: 12°
Wind: WNW 10-25
Thursday: Early sun then more clouds. Windy.
High: 18°
Wind: W 10-25
Friday: Sunny & very cold. Wind Chill: -25 to -45 much of the day.
AM Low: -14° High: -6°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Partly sunny and very cold. Wind Chill: -20 to -35 much of the day.
AM Low: -14° High: 2°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Chance of light now. Cold.
AM Low: -4° High: 12°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: -2° High: 14°
Wind: W 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.