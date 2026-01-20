Milwaukee Weather: Accumulating Snow Returns Tonight, Bitter Cold Late Week

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Co.

Partly sunny and cold today with morning wind chills of -10 to -20, and daytime wind chills just above 0.

Snow showers return after 9pm and end just before the morning commute Wednesday. 2-5" of snow will be possible along and south of I-94 with lesser amounts north. Expect a slow-go for travel and some shoveling in the morning. Flurries may linger into Thursday, then drying out through the weekend.

Bitter cold late in the week with gusty winds. Wind chills on Friday AM could be in the -35 to -45 range. Bitter cold on Saturday as well.

Today: Partly sunny and cold. WC: 0 to +10. Snow after 9pm.

High: 16°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Snow likely. 2-5" possible, highest near the IL state line.

Low: 14°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Chance snow, mainly early morning and again in the evening.

High: 24°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny and windy with flurries.

AM Low: 9° High: 16°

Wind: W 10-20

Friday: Bitter cold.

AM Low: -12° High: -2°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Bitter cold.

AM Low: -8° High: 4°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: -2° High: 14°

Wind: WSW 5-10

