Milwaukee Weather: Brutal Cold, Wind then More Snow

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon today for lingering flurries and blowing snow.

A Cold Weather Advisory continues until noon today with wind chills of -20 to -30 and wind gusts up to 40mph.

Lingering flurries this morning, plus windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures around 4 with wind chills of -20 to -25 all day.

Partly cloudy tonight with subzero lows and morning wind chills of -15 to -20. Another round of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, then even colder air late week into the weekend.

Today: Windy and bitter cold. Wind chill: -20 to -25 all day.

High: 6°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: A few clouds. Very cold.

Low: -3°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny, blustery & cold. Snow at night.

High: 16°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Chance for snow.

AM Low: 16° High: 24°

Wind: W 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny and blustery with flurries.

AM Low: 8° High: 14°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Bitter cold.

AM Low: -8° High: 2°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Bitter cold.

AM Low: -12° High: 0°

Wind: NW 5-10

