Milwaukee Weather: Brutal Cold, Wind then More Snow

Published  January 19, 2026 4:52am CST
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon today for lingering flurries and blowing snow.
A Cold Weather Advisory continues until noon today with wind chills of -20 to -30 and wind gusts up to 40mph.
Lingering flurries this morning, plus windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures around 4 with wind chills of -20 to -25 all day.
Partly cloudy tonight with subzero lows and morning wind chills of -15 to -20. Another round of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, then even colder air late week into the weekend.

Today:    Windy and bitter cold. Wind chill: -20 to -25 all day.
High:     6°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tonight:  A few clouds. Very cold.
Low:      -3°
Wind:     W 5-15

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, blustery & cold. Snow at night.
High:     16°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Wednesday: Chance for snow.
AM Low:   16°                    High:  24°
Wind:     W 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny and blustery with flurries.
AM Low:   8°                     High:  14°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Friday:   Bitter cold.
AM Low:   -8°                    High:  2°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Saturday: Bitter cold.
AM Low:   -12°                   High:  0°
Wind:     NW 5-10

6-day planner

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee