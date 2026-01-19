Milwaukee Weather: Brutal Cold, Wind then More Snow
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon today for lingering flurries and blowing snow.
A Cold Weather Advisory continues until noon today with wind chills of -20 to -30 and wind gusts up to 40mph.
Lingering flurries this morning, plus windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures around 4 with wind chills of -20 to -25 all day.
Partly cloudy tonight with subzero lows and morning wind chills of -15 to -20. Another round of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, then even colder air late week into the weekend.
Today: Windy and bitter cold. Wind chill: -20 to -25 all day.
High: 6°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: A few clouds. Very cold.
Low: -3°
Wind: W 5-15
Tuesday: Partly sunny, blustery & cold. Snow at night.
High: 16°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Chance for snow.
AM Low: 16° High: 24°
Wind: W 5-15
Thursday: Partly sunny and blustery with flurries.
AM Low: 8° High: 14°
Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Bitter cold.
AM Low: -8° High: 2°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Bitter cold.
AM Low: -12° High: 0°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
