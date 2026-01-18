Milwaukee Weather: Cold Sunday, dangerous cold Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin picks up 1 to 2 inches of light, fluffy snow this afternoon and evening, then things turn windy and much colder late tonight with blowing and drifting snow possible.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect Monday morning, with wind chills plunging to 20 to 30 below zero, then staying in the teens below zero into Tuesday morning.

Monday and Tuesday stay bitterly cold, with spotty, light snow chances. The next real snow opportunity arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Late week into next weekend stays locked in an Arctic pattern, with another clipper type systems possible and another surge of dangerous cold.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon and evening snow likely. Breezy.

High: 16°

Wind: SW/W 10-20

Tonight: Windy and bitterly cold. Blowing snow.

Low: -2°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Dangerous wind chills -20 to -30 in the morning. Cold Weather Advisory in place.

High: 4°

Wind: NW/W 15-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny. PM Snow. Cold.

AM Low: -3° High: 16°

Wind: W/S 5-10

Wednesday: Light snow.

AM Low: 11° High: 24°

Wind: W 10-20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 6° High: 16°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 7° High: 22°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

