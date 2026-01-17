Milwaukee Weather: Snow showers on Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Scattered snow showers continue this morning with more on the way this afternoon. Additional snow could accumulate 1-2 inches. Highs in the low 20s.
Frigid Saturday night wind chills ranging 5 to -5F. Even colder air arrives Sunday in the teens and Monday in the single digits.
Dangerous wind chills Sunday night into Monday can range -15 to -20F which might prompt a cold weather advisory. Stay tuned.
Another batch of snow Sunday night into Monday 1-2". Several additional clipper system this week could bring snow on Tuesday into Wednesday and near the end of the week.
Today: Scattered, light snow showers.
High: 22°
Wind: W 5-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Cold.
Low: 7°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers return at night. Cold and blustery. Wind chills 5 to -5.
High: 17°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Partly cloudy. Dangerous wind chills -15 to -20.
AM Low: 0° High: 6°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tuesday: Partly sunny. PM Snow. Cold wind chills -10 to -15.
AM Low: -1° High: 19°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Chance of AM snow showers.
AM Low: 12° High: 25°
Wind: W 10-20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 8° High: 18°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
Big picture view:
