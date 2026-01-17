Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Snow showers on Saturday

Published  January 17, 2026 6:29am CST
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Scattered snow showers continue this morning with more on the way this afternoon. Additional snow could accumulate 1-2 inches. Highs in the low 20s.
Frigid Saturday night wind chills ranging 5 to -5F. Even colder air arrives Sunday in the teens and Monday in the single digits.
Dangerous wind chills Sunday night into Monday can range -15 to -20F which might prompt a cold weather advisory. Stay tuned.
Another batch of snow Sunday night into Monday 1-2". Several additional clipper system this week could bring snow on Tuesday into Wednesday and near the end of the week.

Today:    Scattered, light snow showers.
High:     22°
Wind:     W 5-15

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Cold.
Low:      7°
Wind:     W 5-15

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy. Snow showers return at night. Cold and blustery. Wind chills 5 to -5.
High:     17°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Monday:   Partly cloudy. Dangerous wind chills -15 to -20.
AM Low:   0°                     High:  6°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. PM Snow. Cold wind chills -10 to -15.
AM Low:   -1°                    High:  19°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Wednesday: Chance of AM snow showers.
AM Low:   12°                    High:  25°
Wind:     W 10-20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   8°                     High:  18°
Wind:     W 5-10
 

