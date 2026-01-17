Milwaukee Weather: Snow showers on Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Scattered snow showers continue this morning with more on the way this afternoon. Additional snow could accumulate 1-2 inches. Highs in the low 20s.

Frigid Saturday night wind chills ranging 5 to -5F. Even colder air arrives Sunday in the teens and Monday in the single digits.

Dangerous wind chills Sunday night into Monday can range -15 to -20F which might prompt a cold weather advisory. Stay tuned.

Another batch of snow Sunday night into Monday 1-2". Several additional clipper system this week could bring snow on Tuesday into Wednesday and near the end of the week.

Today: Scattered, light snow showers.

High: 22°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Cold.

Low: 7°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers return at night. Cold and blustery. Wind chills 5 to -5.

High: 17°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Partly cloudy. Dangerous wind chills -15 to -20.

AM Low: 0° High: 6°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny. PM Snow. Cold wind chills -10 to -15.

AM Low: -1° High: 19°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Chance of AM snow showers.

AM Low: 12° High: 25°

Wind: W 10-20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 8° High: 18°

Wind: W 5-10



