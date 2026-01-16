Milwaukee Weather: AM light snow, PM snow showers

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Light snow moves through southern and southeast Wisconsin today, affecting both the morning and evening commutes, with total snowfall of about 1 to 2 inches.

Scattered snow showers may briefly reduce visibility this afternoon and evening, with additional light snow possible tonight.

Light snow continues at times Saturday, then another round is likely Sunday afternoon.

The bigger concern is the cold, with wind chills dropping into the single digits below zero Saturday night and potentially near 20 below zero Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Steady morning snow then snow showers off and on most of the day.

High: 34°

Wind: W 10-15

Tonight: Snow showers.

Low: 15°

Wind: W 10-15

Saturday: Breezy. Snow showers likely.

High: 22°

Wind: W 10-15

Sunday: Afternoon light snow.

AM Low: 6° High: 18°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny. Cold. Bitter wind chills.

AM Low: -1° High: 6°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Tuesday: Chance of PM snow showers.

AM Low: -1° High: 16°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday:Chance of snow showers.

AM Low: 12° High: 26°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

