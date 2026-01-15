Milwaukee Weather: Bitter cold and snow late day

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin slides into a cold but calmer stretch today. The wind backs off compared to earlier this week, but the cold sticks around.

A weak clipper moves in late this afternoon and tonight with light snow, and we’ll keep dodging occasional snow chances through the weekend.

There’s also a low-confidence window for patchy freezing drizzle tonight into early Friday, so a few slick spots aren’t off the table.

Another shot of Arctic air pours in this weekend, setting up what looks like the coldest stretch of the season so far from Sunday through Tuesday.

Today: Morning sun the more clouds. Light snow likely after 5pm.

High: 24°

Wind: NW-SW 5-10

Tonight: Light snow. Patchy freezing drizzle possible in some areas.

Low: 22°

Wind: SW 10-15

Friday: Chance of snow showers. Windy and warmer.

High: 36°

Wind: W 15-25

Saturday: Windy and cold with snow likely. Wind chill: single digits.

AM Low: 16° High: 22°

Wind: W 15-25

Sunday: Cold with snow showers.

AM Low: 8° High: 18°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Monday: Cold and breezy with snow showers.

AM Low: 0° High: 10°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cold and breezy.

AM Low: 2° High: 14°

Wind: NW 10-20

