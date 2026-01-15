Milwaukee Weather: Bitter cold and snow late day
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin slides into a cold but calmer stretch today. The wind backs off compared to earlier this week, but the cold sticks around.
A weak clipper moves in late this afternoon and tonight with light snow, and we’ll keep dodging occasional snow chances through the weekend.
There’s also a low-confidence window for patchy freezing drizzle tonight into early Friday, so a few slick spots aren’t off the table.
Another shot of Arctic air pours in this weekend, setting up what looks like the coldest stretch of the season so far from Sunday through Tuesday.
Today: Morning sun the more clouds. Light snow likely after 5pm.
High: 24°
Wind: NW-SW 5-10
Tonight: Light snow. Patchy freezing drizzle possible in some areas.
Low: 22°
Wind: SW 10-15
Friday: Chance of snow showers. Windy and warmer.
High: 36°
Wind: W 15-25
Saturday: Windy and cold with snow likely. Wind chill: single digits.
AM Low: 16° High: 22°
Wind: W 15-25
Sunday: Cold with snow showers.
AM Low: 8° High: 18°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Monday: Cold and breezy with snow showers.
AM Low: 0° High: 10°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny, cold and breezy.
AM Low: 2° High: 14°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.