Milwaukee Weather: Early snow then turning colder

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A strong Arctic cold front is sweeping through southern Wisconsin this morning with bursts of snow and sharply colder air behind it.

Snow amounts today are minor, but wind and falling temperatures will make it feel much colder.

After a brief break tonight, another round of light snow is possible Thursday night, followed by a prolonged stretch of cold weather with occasional snow showers into next week.



Today: Early morning light snow showers then partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to low 20s for the afternoon.

High: 22°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 10°

Wind: NW 10-15

Thursday: Partly sunny. Snow likely late evning and overnight.

High: 26°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Friday: Snow likely. Windy and warmer.

AM Low: 26° High: 36°

Wind: W 15-25

Saturday: Chance of snow. Cold and blustery.

AM Low: 14° High: 20°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: Chance of snow. Cold.

AM Low: 7° High: 18°

Wind: W 5-10

Monday: Chance of snow. Cold and blustery.

AM Low: 10° High: 16°

Wind: NW 10-20





