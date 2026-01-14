Milwaukee Weather: Early snow then turning colder
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A strong Arctic cold front is sweeping through southern Wisconsin this morning with bursts of snow and sharply colder air behind it.
Snow amounts today are minor, but wind and falling temperatures will make it feel much colder.
After a brief break tonight, another round of light snow is possible Thursday night, followed by a prolonged stretch of cold weather with occasional snow showers into next week.
Today: Early morning light snow showers then partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to low 20s for the afternoon.
High: 22°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Clearing.
Low: 10°
Wind: NW 10-15
Thursday: Partly sunny. Snow likely late evning and overnight.
High: 26°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Friday: Snow likely. Windy and warmer.
AM Low: 26° High: 36°
Wind: W 15-25
Saturday: Chance of snow. Cold and blustery.
AM Low: 14° High: 20°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Chance of snow. Cold.
AM Low: 7° High: 18°
Wind: W 5-10
Monday: Chance of snow. Cold and blustery.
AM Low: 10° High: 16°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.