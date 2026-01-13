Milwaukee Weather - Sprinkles or light shower in the morning, warm and windy

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slight chance for sprinkles/light rain shower in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain showers transitioning into snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures dropping into the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold on Wednesday. Temperatures in the 20s all day.

Partly sunny on Thursday with highs in the low 20s. Accumulating snow is possible on Thursday night with a "clipper" system. Warming up on Friday before dropping again this weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, windy and mild. Chance for rain/snow at night.

High: 48°

Wind: W 15-25

Tonight: Blustery. Rain changing to snow showers.

Low: 22°

Wind: W 15-25

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy, windy and cold.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Chance for snow at night.

AM Low: 12° High: 23°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Chance for snow showers. Warmer.

AM Low: 19° High: 35°

Wind: W 5-15

Saturday: Cold with a chance for snow showers.

AM Low: 13° High: 20°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Cold with a chance for snow.

AM Low: 4° High: 18°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

