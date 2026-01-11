Milwaukee Weather - Blustery Sunday with sunshine

Expand / Collapse search

Published  January 11, 2026 6:32am CST
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny Sunday with high temps near freezing. Windy with gusts near 30mph.
Temperatures warm into the low to mid 40s Monday and Tuesday.
A clipper system could bring a morning wintry mix on Tuesday.
A stark drop in temperatures on Wednesday into the end of the week. There are a few slight chances of minor snow.

Today:    Partly sunny and blustery.
High:     33°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Tonight:  Blustery and partly cloudy.
Low:      25°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny and warmer.
High:     41°
Wind:     W 10-15

Tuesday:  Morning wintry mix possible. Blustery and warmer by afternoon.
AM Low:   33°                    High:  47°
Wind:     W 10-15

Wednesday:Windy with a slight chance for snow showers. Much colder.
AM Low:   27°                    High:  32°
Wind:     N 15-20

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly.
AM Low:   15°                    High:  27°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny. Slight chance for snow showers.
AM Low:   19°                    High:  31°
Wind:     S 5-15

6-day planner

