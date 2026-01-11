Milwaukee Weather - Blustery Sunday with sunshine
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly sunny Sunday with high temps near freezing. Windy with gusts near 30mph.
Temperatures warm into the low to mid 40s Monday and Tuesday.
A clipper system could bring a morning wintry mix on Tuesday.
A stark drop in temperatures on Wednesday into the end of the week. There are a few slight chances of minor snow.
Today: Partly sunny and blustery.
High: 33°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Blustery and partly cloudy.
Low: 25°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.
High: 41°
Wind: W 10-15
Tuesday: Morning wintry mix possible. Blustery and warmer by afternoon.
AM Low: 33° High: 47°
Wind: W 10-15
Wednesday:Windy with a slight chance for snow showers. Much colder.
AM Low: 27° High: 32°
Wind: N 15-20
Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly.
AM Low: 15° High: 27°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for snow showers.
AM Low: 19° High: 31°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
