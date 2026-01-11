Milwaukee Weather - Blustery Sunday with sunshine

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny Sunday with high temps near freezing. Windy with gusts near 30mph.

Temperatures warm into the low to mid 40s Monday and Tuesday.

A clipper system could bring a morning wintry mix on Tuesday.

A stark drop in temperatures on Wednesday into the end of the week. There are a few slight chances of minor snow.

Today: Partly sunny and blustery.

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Blustery and partly cloudy.

Low: 25°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

High: 41°

Wind: W 10-15

Tuesday: Morning wintry mix possible. Blustery and warmer by afternoon.

AM Low: 33° High: 47°

Wind: W 10-15

Wednesday:Windy with a slight chance for snow showers. Much colder.

AM Low: 27° High: 32°

Wind: N 15-20

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly.

AM Low: 15° High: 27°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for snow showers.

AM Low: 19° High: 31°

Wind: S 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media