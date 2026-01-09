Milwaukee Weather: Morning Rain/Mix and Wind, Snow Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Lingering light rain and wintry mix this morning and very windy.

We'll eventually see some afternoon sun with temperatures in the low 40s.

Snow moves in on Saturday, but it won't be much. An inch or so of snow possible, starting in the morning and ending at night. It will be windy with temperatures in the low 30s.

Partly sunny and windy on Sunday with highs around 30. Warming up on Monday and Tuesday before dropping again on Wednesday.

Today: AM rain/snow, PM sun.

High: 42°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Snow showers by morning.

Low: 32°

Wind: SE 5-15

Saturday: Chance for snow. Windy.

High: 34°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny and windy.

AM Low: 20° High: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 24° High: 40°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers.

AM Low: 30° High: 44°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler.

AM Low: 22° High: 26°

Wind: N 10-20



