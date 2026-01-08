Milwaukee Weather: Rain likely with a risk of flooding
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Rain spreads into southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening, occasionally moderate, with a brief lull overnight and a slight chance of thunder.
Mild temperatures and rainfall may lead to river ice breakup, localized ice jams, and ponding in poor drainage areas.
Light precipitation lingers into Friday, mainly rain, with a brief mix of snow possible west and northwest but no accumulation expected.
Attention then turns to Saturday, when accumulating snow is increasingly likely, though amounts remain highly uncertain due to a complex storm setup. Colder air follows Saturday night into early next week.
Today: Rain likely after 2pm with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 50°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Tonight: Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 40°
Wind: SW 10-15
Friday: Light rain possibly mixing with snow briefly before ending in the early afternoon.
High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Rain and snow likely.
AM Low: 32° High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Morning snow showers then clearing to afternoon sunshine.
AM Low: 22° High: 32°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 22° High: 36°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain and snow showers.
AM Low: 29° High: 38°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.