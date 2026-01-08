Milwaukee Weather: Rain likely with a risk of flooding

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Rain spreads into southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening, occasionally moderate, with a brief lull overnight and a slight chance of thunder.

Mild temperatures and rainfall may lead to river ice breakup, localized ice jams, and ponding in poor drainage areas.

Light precipitation lingers into Friday, mainly rain, with a brief mix of snow possible west and northwest but no accumulation expected.

Attention then turns to Saturday, when accumulating snow is increasingly likely, though amounts remain highly uncertain due to a complex storm setup. Colder air follows Saturday night into early next week.

Today: Rain likely after 2pm with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 50°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tonight: Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 40°

Wind: SW 10-15

Friday: Light rain possibly mixing with snow briefly before ending in the early afternoon.

High: 42°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Rain and snow likely.

AM Low: 32° High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: Morning snow showers then clearing to afternoon sunshine.

AM Low: 22° High: 32°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 22° High: 36°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain and snow showers.

AM Low: 29° High: 38°

Wind: SW 5-15



6-day planner

