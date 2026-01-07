Milwaukee Weather: AM fog, some afternoon sun

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Low clouds and areas of fog linger Wednesday, followed by cloudy and mild highs in the low 40s.

Thursday turns wetter as rain spreads in during the afternoon and evening, continuing into early Friday with a brief wintry mix or drizzle possible as colder air moves in later Friday.

Saturday a developing system brings accumulating snow, especially northwest of Milwaukee. Snow may be wetter and slushier in southeast Wisconsin where temperatures will be milder.

Sunday trends drier and colder, with another chance for precipitation returning Monday as an active pattern continues into next week.

Today: Morning fog. Afternoon sunny breaks.

High: 42°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Rain likely starting around noon. Heavy rain possible.

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Chance of light rain. Wintry mix possible late day.

AM Low: 38° High: 42°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Snow and wintry mix . Windy. Accumulation possible.

AM Low: 32° High: 36°

Wind: W 15-25

Sunday: Early snow showers then becoming partly sunny. Cooler.

AM Low: 24° High: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 22° High: 36°

Wind: SW 10-20



6-day planner

