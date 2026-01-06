Milwaukee Weather: AM fog, rain most of the day

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We have avoided any major icing but a light glaze is possible early Tuesday in parts of central Wisconsin, before most areas transition to rain as temperatures slowly rise through the day.

Patchy fog, including some freezing fog north of I-94, may create slick spots again Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday turn dry and noticeably warmer, with highs climbing well above normal into the mid 40s.

Rain chances increase again Thursday afternoon into Friday as a stronger system moves through.

Colder air returns late Friday into Saturday, with accumulating snow looking increasingly likely and gusty winds possible.

Today: Patchy morning fog. Periods of rain likely.

High: 42°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of fog. Slight risk of freezing fog.

Low: 30°

Wind: NW-N 3-7

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: SSW 5-15

Thursday: Mild. Rain returns early afternoon.

AM Low: 36° High: 48°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Friday: Rain showers possibly mixing with snow at times in some areas.

AM Low: 34° High: 40°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Early mix then light snow likely by the early afternoon.

AM Low: 30° High: 36°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Seasonal.

AM Low: 22° High: 32°

Wind: SW 5-10



