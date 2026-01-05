Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and mild, freezing rain possible tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Clouds linger Monday with patchy fog possible early in the day. Rain spreads in late Monday night into Tuesday, with a slight chance of freezing rain before temperatures rise.

Any precipitation tapers from west to east by Tuesday morning, with a few spotty showers possible into the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday turn noticeably milder, with temperatures running well above normal for early January.

Colder air returns Friday through the weekend, bringing an increasingly active pattern with multiple chances of rain and snow and a growing, but still uncertain, potential for impactful weekend snow.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

High: 38°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Rain showers. Slight risk of freezing rain.

Low: 32°

Wind: SE 3-5

Tuesday: Morning showers. Slight chance of freezing rain.

High: 40°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 30° High: 44°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: W 5-15

Friday: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 34° High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 30° High: 34°

Wind: W 5-15

6-day planner

