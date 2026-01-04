Milwaukee Weather - Sunshine and calm morning, wintry mix this afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Starting off Sunday with sunshine and temps in the single digits inland to teens near the lake.

Moisture ahead of the next system will bring snow then a mix of sleet and freezing rain late this afternoon and tonight. Biggest impacts for a glaze will be north of I-94.

Monday morning's commute could be slick with freezing drizzle. Cloudy Monday with warmer temps in the upper 30s.

Temperatures continue to warm into the 40s for most of next week. Watching a larger system by the end of the week that could bring rain/snow depending on the track.

Today: Increasing clouds. Wintry mix in the late afternoon/evening.

High: 29°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy. Wintry mix.

Low: 26°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Chance of freezing drizzle in the morning. Cloudy.

High: 38°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Chance of morning wintry mix. Cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 39°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 31° High: 42°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 34° High: 45°

Wind: W 5-15

Friday: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 34° High: 40°

Wind: S 5-10

