Milwaukee Weather - Chance of morning light snow, cool and cloudy

By
Published  January 3, 2026 6:28am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Chance of flurries/light snow Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 20s.
Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. A system Sunday night could bring a wintry mix with some icing heading into Monday morning.
A slick Monday morning commute possible with temperatures warming into the upper 30s.
Above average temperatures return into the 40s for the first week of the new year. There is a slight chance for rain Tuesday and a larger system to bring rain/snow near the end of the week.

Today:    Chance of morning snow. Mostly cloudy.
High:     24°
Wind:     W 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening wintry mix.
Low:      14°
Wind:     NW 5

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening wintry mix.
High:     29°
Wind:     S 5-10

Monday:   Chance of morning wintry mix. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   24°                    High:  38°
Wind:     W 5-10

Tuesday:  Cloudy with slight chance of rain.
AM Low:   31°                    High:  40°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low:   29°                    High:  42°
Wind:     W 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with chance of rain.
AM Low:   33°                    High:  44°
Wind:     E 5-10
 

