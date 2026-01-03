Milwaukee Weather - Chance of morning light snow, cool and cloudy
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Chance of flurries/light snow Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 20s.
Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. A system Sunday night could bring a wintry mix with some icing heading into Monday morning.
A slick Monday morning commute possible with temperatures warming into the upper 30s.
Above average temperatures return into the 40s for the first week of the new year. There is a slight chance for rain Tuesday and a larger system to bring rain/snow near the end of the week.
Today: Chance of morning snow. Mostly cloudy.
High: 24°
Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening wintry mix.
Low: 14°
Wind: NW 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening wintry mix.
High: 29°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Chance of morning wintry mix. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 24° High: 38°
Wind: W 5-10
Tuesday: Cloudy with slight chance of rain.
AM Low: 31° High: 40°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 29° High: 42°
Wind: W 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy with chance of rain.
AM Low: 33° High: 44°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
