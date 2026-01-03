Milwaukee Weather - Chance of morning light snow, cool and cloudy

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Chance of flurries/light snow Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. A system Sunday night could bring a wintry mix with some icing heading into Monday morning.

A slick Monday morning commute possible with temperatures warming into the upper 30s.

Above average temperatures return into the 40s for the first week of the new year. There is a slight chance for rain Tuesday and a larger system to bring rain/snow near the end of the week.

Today: Chance of morning snow. Mostly cloudy.

High: 24°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening wintry mix.

Low: 14°

Wind: NW 5

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening wintry mix.

High: 29°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Chance of morning wintry mix. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Cloudy with slight chance of rain.

AM Low: 31° High: 40°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 29° High: 42°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with chance of rain.

AM Low: 33° High: 44°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

