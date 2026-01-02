Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and chilly, warm-up next week

By
Published  January 2, 2026 4:37am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays cold and mostly quiet through Saturday, with clouds breaking at times and little to no snowfall expected.
A fast-moving system Sunday evening could bring a brief burst of light snow or a rain-snow mix, with minor or no accumulation.
Temperatures begin to rise Monday, starting a stretch of above-normal January warmth. Tuesday and Thursday may bring spotty light precipitation, mainly rain or a mix, as warmer air moves in.
By mid to late week, highs could reach the 40s before colder air potentially returns next weekend.

Today:    Mostly sunny.
High:     22°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  Increasingly cloudy.
Low:      13°
Wind:     NW 3-7

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High:     26°
Wind:     W 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance snow at night.
AM Low:   13°                    High:  28°
Wind:     S 5-10

Monday:   Partly cloudy.
AM Low:   26°                    High:  40°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   30°                    High:  42°
Wind:     S/W 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.
AM Low:   28°                    High:  40°
Wind:     W/SW 5-10 

