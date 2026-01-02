Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and chilly, warm-up next week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays cold and mostly quiet through Saturday, with clouds breaking at times and little to no snowfall expected.
A fast-moving system Sunday evening could bring a brief burst of light snow or a rain-snow mix, with minor or no accumulation.
Temperatures begin to rise Monday, starting a stretch of above-normal January warmth. Tuesday and Thursday may bring spotty light precipitation, mainly rain or a mix, as warmer air moves in.
By mid to late week, highs could reach the 40s before colder air potentially returns next weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 22°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.
Low: 13°
Wind: NW 3-7
Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 26°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow at night.
AM Low: 13° High: 28°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 26° High: 40°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 30° High: 42°
Wind: S/W 5-10
Wednesday:Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 28° High: 40°
Wind: W/SW 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.