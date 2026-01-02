Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and chilly, warm-up next week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays cold and mostly quiet through Saturday, with clouds breaking at times and little to no snowfall expected.

A fast-moving system Sunday evening could bring a brief burst of light snow or a rain-snow mix, with minor or no accumulation.

Temperatures begin to rise Monday, starting a stretch of above-normal January warmth. Tuesday and Thursday may bring spotty light precipitation, mainly rain or a mix, as warmer air moves in.

By mid to late week, highs could reach the 40s before colder air potentially returns next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 22°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 13°

Wind: NW 3-7

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 26°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow at night.

AM Low: 13° High: 28°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 26° High: 40°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 30° High: 42°

Wind: S/W 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 28° High: 40°

Wind: W/SW 5-10

6-day planner

