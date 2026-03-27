Milwaukee Weather: Cool Friday with flurries, weekend warm up

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A windy and chilly start to the day, and staying cool into the afternoon with temperatures around 40. There is a chance for a few flurries at times.

Clearing clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 20s, then nearing 50 Saturday afternoon.

Low 60s on Sunday then a mix of 50s and 60s on Monday as a lake breeze returns.

70s possible Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, then much cooler Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or a light snow shower. Cooler.

High: 40°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Rain showers ending. Chilly.

Low: 25°

Wind: W 3-5

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 48°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: 55 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 65°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 54° High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Mainly morning rain showers and cooler.

AM Low: 40° High: 50°

Wind: NE 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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