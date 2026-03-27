Milwaukee Weather: Cool Friday with flurries, weekend warm up
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - A windy and chilly start to the day, and staying cool into the afternoon with temperatures around 40. There is a chance for a few flurries at times.
Clearing clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 20s, then nearing 50 Saturday afternoon.
Low 60s on Sunday then a mix of 50s and 60s on Monday as a lake breeze returns.
70s possible Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, then much cooler Wednesday.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or a light snow shower. Cooler.
High: 40°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Rain showers ending. Chilly.
Low: 25°
Wind: W 3-5
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 48°
Wind: SW 10-20
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Monday: 55 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 65°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 54° High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Mainly morning rain showers and cooler.
AM Low: 40° High: 50°
Wind: NE 10-20
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.