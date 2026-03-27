Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Cool Friday with flurries, weekend warm up

By
Published  March 27, 2026 3:46am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - A windy and chilly start to the day, and staying cool into the afternoon with temperatures around 40. There is a chance for a few flurries at times.
Clearing clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 20s, then nearing 50 Saturday afternoon.
Low 60s on Sunday then a mix of 50s and 60s on Monday as a lake breeze returns.
70s possible Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, then much cooler Wednesday.

Today:    Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or a light snow shower. Cooler.
High:     40°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Tonight:  Rain showers ending. Chilly.
Low:      25°
Wind:     W 3-5

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High:     48°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  62°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Monday:   55 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  65°
Wind:     NE 5-15

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   54°                   High:  72°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Wednesday: Mainly morning rain showers and cooler.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  50°
Wind:     NE 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee