Wisconsin extreme cold watch; in effect Thursday night to Saturday

article

The Brief Dangerously cold temperatures return on Thursday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 24. Wind chills can range 40° below at times, causing frostbite in 10 minutes. Surface temperatures will range from the negative to positive single digits.



Another arctic blast is expected to impact the Upper Midwest by the end of the week. This second round will be even colder and potentially more dangerous.

Extreme cold watch to be in effect

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold watch late Thursday, Jan 22 at night through early Saturday, Jan. 24. A wind chill warning has been issued for northern Minnesota and northeastern North Dakota where wind chills can be 56 degrees below zero.

Since this event is still several days away, a watch has been issued, but as we get closer to the end of the week, this will likely be changed to an extreme cold warning if forecasted wind chills remain on track.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The main difference is an extreme cold watch is supposed to prepare the public for the potential of dangerous cold that makes frostbite and hypothermia possible. An extreme cold warning is issued when dangerous cold air is likely, creating a more certain threat of frostbite and hypothermia.

Wind chill danger

By the numbers:

Wind chills drop 20 to 30 below zero starting Thursday night. They drop even more by Friday morning with wind chills that can be 40 degrees below zero. This is very dangerous and can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Thursday 11PM

Sub-zero wind chills are favorable to remain over the weekend and into the start of next week.

The FOX6 Weather Experts will be tracking this closely to keep you safe.