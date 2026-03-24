Milwaukee Brewers 2026 opening day forecast, history

article

The Brief Brewers opening day forecast could have rain at times. Temperatures are looking to reach the low 60s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Opening day history of the hottest, coldest, and snowiest below.



Baseball season is a favorite pastime in Wisconsin, and it is almost time for the Milwaukee Brewers opening day on Thursday, March 26.

The parking lots open for tailgating at 10 a.m., three hours prior to the start of the game, with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. The big question, what is the weather going to be?

Weather Forecast for Thursday

What we know:

Skies are favored to be mostly cloudy and dry during tailgating hours. However, there is the chance for a few showers associated with a cold front during the afternoon and evening when the game is underway and wrapping up.



Enough energy in the atmosphere could spark a few rumbles of thunder too. Temperatures, ahead of the front, are looking to reach the mid 50s to low 60s during tailgating hours. During the game, temperatures are going to fall into the lower 50s and upper 40s with winds shifting out of the north bringing in the cooler air.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Thursday 9:30AM

Due to the ongoing construction on the I-94 East-West project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a new interactive website to help fans route their way to and from American Family Field: https://www.94eastwest.wisconsindot.gov/amfamfield

Opening Day Weather History

The backstory:

The Brewers have been in Milwaukee since 1970, totaling 56 seasons as of the start of the 2026 MLB season.

Home openers are typically at the end of March or beginning of April. Typically, weather ranges from cold and rainy conditions to snow and rain at American Family Field.

The warmest opening day was 81°F in 1977 with the coldest at 34°F in 2016. While these years resembled the extremes, in most years temperatures are in the upper 30s, 40s, or 50s. March is a transition month from winter to spring, so dependent on the temperatures, we can experience rain or snow.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There have been a total of five times that opening day had snowfall. The highest was in 1973 when 11.6" of snow was recorded in Milwaukee. This caused the game to be rescheduled to April 13, 1973.

With the fluctuation of weather, the Brewers are lucky to have a retractable roof, so regardless of the forecast, fans are looking to stay dry during the games. Fun fact—the roof has only been opened on the opening day once! That was on April 5, 2010.

The FOX6 Weather Experts will continue to have you covered with the forecast leading up to the game and on game day.