Light snow Saturday, colder weekend

The Brief Light snow Saturday afternoon and evening. 1-2" of snow accumulation will be possible across SE WI. Light lake-effect snow may linger overnight and Sunday morning.



Light snow showers will continue this afternoon and evening across SE WI and the upper Midwest, ending late this evening near Lake Michigan. Although this storm will not much accumulation, there could still be reduced visibility at times and slippery travel. There is also a chance for lake effect snow or flurries to linger overnight and throughout Sunday morning.

Most of SE WI will have the potential for an inch or two of accumulation. Snow consistency will start wet and packable and will become a bit more fluffy as temperatures drop later this evening.

Even with a chance of accumulating snow today, February will finish well below average with snow. The last time snow was still covering the ground was back on February 11th.

Plan on chilly conditions the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 20s through Sunday then climb back to 30s and 40s next week.

