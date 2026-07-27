Wisconsin weather: Heat, severe storms, dangerous Lake Michigan waves

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The Brief Triple threat today: A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. as heat index values climb to around 100 degrees, while severe thunderstorms could develop later today with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Weather changes fast: The day begins with heat and humidity, but a cold front will trigger storms before bringing cooler air by tonight. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans. Lake Michigan turns dangerous: A Beach Hazards Statement begins late tonight and continues through Wednesday morning. Waves of 4 to 6 feet and dangerous currents will make swimming hazardous along the Lake Michigan shoreline.



Southeastern Wisconsin is facing a challenging combination of weather hazards Monday into Tuesday, with dangerous heat, the threat of severe thunderstorms and life-threatening swimming conditions along Lake Michigan.

Severe thunderstorm warning

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waukesha, Jefferson, Washington, Walworth, Racine, and Dodge counties until 11 a.m. Monday.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. Monday for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties.

Heat index values are expected to reach 100 degrees, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.

Dane, Rock and Columbia counties to the immediate west are under an Extreme Heat Warning for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. That warning extends across southwestern Wisconsin as well.

Severe storms are also being tracked

Dig deeper:

The dangerous heat is only part of the story.

The FOX6 Weather Experts are also monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms developing Monday afternoon and early evening.

Depending on how storms evolve, some areas could experience damaging straight-line winds, large hail and torrential rainfall before a cold front finally brings relief from the oppressive humidity late evening and overnight.

Adding to the already busy forecast, a Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday morning for the Lake Michigan shoreline in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Waves of 4 to 6 feet, combined with dangerous structural, longshore and possible rip currents, are expected to make swimming extremely dangerous.

Human impact

Why you should care:

The combination of heat and storms presents unique challenges for people working or spending time outdoors.

Construction crews, landscapers, road workers, utility employees and others working outside face an increased risk of heat exhaustion before storms arrive. Organizers of youth sports, summer camps and outdoor events should closely monitor weather conditions and have shelter plans ready.

The changing forecast could also affect travel, with reduced visibility early in the day, strong thunderstorms during the afternoon and hazardous boating conditions developing on Lake Michigan Monday night.

Beach goers should be especially cautious Tuesday. While the air may feel more comfortable after the cold front passes, the lake will become significantly more dangerous.

Safety tips

What you can do:

Remember to:

Drink plenty of water and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Check on elderly neighbors, young children and anyone without air conditioning.

Monitor forecasts throughout the day for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.

Move indoors immediately if thunderstorms approach.

Stay out of Lake Michigan Tuesday and avoid piers, breakwalls and other structures where dangerous currents are strongest.

While the heat will ease after Monday, southeastern Wisconsin's weather will remain active with additional chances for thunderstorms returning later this week.