Full Super Wolf Moon lights up Wisconsin skies this weekend

The Brief When to look: The Full Wolf Moon peaks early Saturday, Jan. 3, but the best viewing in Milwaukee is Friday evening as the moon rises after sunset. Why it’s special: This is a supermoon, appearing bigger and brighter than a typical full moon and it’s the last supermoon until November 2026. Why it’s called the Wolf Moon: The name comes from winter folklore when wolves were often heard howling during the coldest part of the year.



The first full moon of 2026 shows up this weekend, and it’s not messing around.

First full moon of 2026

What we know:

January’s Full Wolf Moon peaks early Saturday morning, Jan. 3, at 4:03 a.m. CT. That means the best viewing for us in southeast Wisconsin, weather permitting, is Friday evening as the moon rises after sunset. And this isn’t just any full moon. It’s also a supermoon, which means it happens when the moon is closer to Earth than usual. Translation: it looks bigger and brighter in the sky, up to about 14 percent larger and roughly 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon.

If the clouds cooperate, look east around sunset Friday night. By late evening, the Wolf Moon will be glowing high overhead before sliding toward the western horizon by sunrise Saturday morning.

What's in a name?

Dig deeper:

So why "Wolf Moon?" The name goes back centuries. January’s full moon earned the nickname because wolves were often heard howling during the coldest stretch of winter.

Some Indigenous cultures also called it the Center Moon, a nod to the fact that it lands near the heart of winter. That tracks pretty well here in Wisconsin.

Other names include Stay Home Moon and Quiet Moon from Celtic heritage. Moon After Yule is another name from Anglo-Saxon tradition, making obvious references to the Yule celebrations around the winter solstice.

If you miss it, you'll be waiting a while for another.

Why you should care:

One more reason this moon matters: it’s the last supermoon we’ll see until November 2026. After this, full moons won’t have that same extra-close, extra-bright look for a while.

Looking ahead, mark your calendar if you love skywatching. 2026 brings two lunar eclipses visible in Wisconsin: a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, on March 3, and a partial lunar eclipse on Aug. 28.

Bundle up, grab a quick look outside Friday night, and let’s hope Lake Michigan clouds behave. The first full moon of the year is always a good reminder that even in the coldest part of winter, there’s still something pretty cool happening overhead.

