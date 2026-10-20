The Brief A dense fog advisory for portions of southeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Fog can drastically lower visibility when driving. Low-beam lights (fog lights) are better than high-beam lights (bright lights) on a vehicle.



The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The fog could drastically lower visibility when driving. Here's what to know.

Dense fog advisory

Weather alert:

The dense fog advisory was issued for Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties until 10 a.m. The fog will create very low visibility and create hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

What is fog?

The backstory:

According to the NWS, clouds and fog both form when water vapor condenses or freezes to form tiny droplets or crystals in the air, but clouds can form at many different altitudes while fog only forms near the ground.

Thick fog over Milwaukee on October 20, 2026

Brights lights or fog lights?

What you can do:

When visibility is low, and it is dark, the natural human instinct is to add light so we can see! You might turn on the bright lights in a room at night or, in this case, on your vehicle. However, notice in the photo below that turning the bright lights on in a car still makes it challenging to see. Why?

Normal and bright lights are mounted higher on the vehicle. This light has a high-beam that shines forward which goes towards the fog – the tiny water droplets. The light then bounces off of the water droplets and reflects toward the driver, making it appear brighter and more difficult to see. So you do not want to use bright lights in this scenario, but there is a better option.

Driving in fog with bright lights. (Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Fog lights are mounted low on the front of the vehicle to "cut through" fog. This light has a low-beam that shines near the ground to go under the water droplets. This helps illuminate the ground, roads and road markers. Notice that in this photo below, you can more easily define the roads and lines, making it easier and safer to drive.

Not all vehicles have fog lights, but it can be extremely beneficial when hazardous driving conditions are present.

Driving in fog with fog headlights (Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Driving in fog

Dig deeper:

There are various additional driving safety tips to take other than just using fog lights when low visibility is present: reduce your driving speed since visibility distance can change rapidly, and it is very important to leave more space between you and other vehicles to prevent an accident. It is also important to pay attention to the forecast prior to heading out the door to prepare for when fog can and will form.