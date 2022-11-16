Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits.

This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.

Feel like temperatures Friday night, Nov. 18 into Saturday morning, Nov. 19 fall into the single digits

This will be the peak cold air during our colder-than-average trend that started on Nov. 12; hard to believe we got into the upper 70s less than a week ago.

Fortunately, once we get through the weekend, our temperatures begin to slowly climb back closer to average. This time of year, we should be in the mid to upper 40s.

6-Day Planner from Thursday Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 22

Temperature outlook between November 24 through November 30

The good news keeps coming as the warming trend doesn't stop there! Warmer-than-average air continues to be favored through the end of the month. Average highs during this time are in the mid to low 40s, but with this kind of temperature trend, we could easily be pushing the mid-50s in time for Thanksgiving.