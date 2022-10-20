Warmer temps this weekend; highs near 70 degrees

The last time we had 70s was on Oct. 11 but plenty more are in the forecast just in time for the weekend. Between Friday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 24 most of southeast Wisconsin will have a shot at hitting the 70-degree mark.

Temperature trend between Thursday, Oct. 20 and Tuesday, Oct. 25

It won't just be Wisconsin but just about the entire central United States getting well above average temperature-wise this weekend. Strong southern flow will continue to give us early fall air with even 80s possible near Chicago.

Temperatures across the Midwest Saturday, Oct. 22

It won't just be warm but also sunny! Skies clear on out heading into the weekend and stay that way until Monday. The only downside is winds will be decently breezy out of the South. 10-20 mph will be the normal at least until temperatures drop again by the start of next week.