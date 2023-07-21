Mitchell Park Domes corpse flower awes Milwaukee, viewing limited

If, for some reason, you don't want to go outside this weekend, the corpse flower ‘Musky’ has finally opened after ten days at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes.

There were long lines around the domes just to smell a rare Sumatran flower known as 'Musky.' Sumatra is an island in Indonesia.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Typically, it takes eight years for corpse flowers to fully bloom. This one has been growing since 2007. Musky was named after its aroma.

"Smells like death, and it’s just cool to see a plant that has so much mass to it," said Ella Freigang. "It's absolutely huge, and I see why the flies think it's rotting meat. It smells atrocious."

Once it fully blooms, the flower dies within 24 hours to 36 hours.

Visit the Mitchell Park Domes website for more information on hours and admission.